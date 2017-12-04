Juventus Hoping to Land Liverpool Midfielder for 'Small Sum' in January Pending Klopp's Approval

Serie A powerhouse Juventus are hoping to convince Liverpool to let Emre Can join them in January, as opposed to bringing him in for free next summer.

The German midfielder, who was on target for the Reds against Brighton on the weekend, has been a target for the Turin-based side for more than a year.

But the Merseyside outfit have stood their ground and hope to keep the player in their ranks past the end of the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The do realise that they could lose him for nothing in June, however, and are also resigned to such.

Juve, meanwhile, have plans to bring Can in during the summer. Yet according to Corriere dello Sport (H/T Sport Witness), the Italian side are also dreaming of a January transfer that would cost them a 'small sum', but see them avoid at the end of the current campaign.

Emre Can Insists the Lines of Communication With Liverpool Remain Open Over Contract Negotiations @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/o6X5ZVFCMZ — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 30, 2017

There has been little indication from Jurgen Klopp as it relates to letting Can complete a move in January. But it would probably be in Liverpool's best interest to accept some cash rather than watch the midfield talent leave for absolutely nothing next year.

Asked about the possibility of squad members leaving in January, the manager was unable to provide a clear answer. He did admit, though, that the club will make certain decisions based on what the players want.

"I cannot give an answer for that now," he said. "A lot of things could happen.

“Maybe one or two players will tell me they want to make a move and go somewhere else. If that happens then we would have to consider that and make our decisions."