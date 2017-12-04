Koeman Reveals 'Feelings of Disappointment' Over Everton Sacking Had Him Turn 2 PL Job Offers Down

Former Everton boss Ronald Koeman has spoken to the media for the first time since his sacking six weeks ago.

The Dutchman, who has since been replaced by Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park, has revealed that he is still feeling the ill effects of what he describes as a surprise axing, and turned down subsequent offers as a result.

“When the results are below all ­expectations, you know as a manager that people can make decisions about you," Koeman said, via the Mirror.





“And yet, it still hit me like a bolt out the blue.

“I had started something at Everton and I really wanted to finish it in a good way. This is why my disappointment is bigger than ever before. I have to be realistic and I am not moaning about it.”

Koeman was rumoured as being considered by the heads at Leicester City, West Brom and West Ham for the top job, but he says that they came way too soon.

“I need to put those feelings of disappointment away first," the 54-year-old explained.





“This is the reason why I’ve not taken any of the offers – the offers were there immediately after leaving Everton.





“I had a few offers from the Premier League and a few more elsewhere in Europe."

Apart from Koeman, Tony Pulis, Craig Shakespeare, Slaven Bilic and Frank de Boer have all been fired from Premier League clubs. And the Dutch coach reckons that there will be more managerial casualties before the end of the season.

“The massive amount of sackings of managers in the Premier League over the last few years underlines that it is not always a glamorous job.

“And I tell you, that the end of the sackings is not there yet this season.

“From one day to another, it was over for me. That is how it felt. Now I need to address what went right and wrong at Everton. I need a little distance to analyse things properly. It is also the reason why I won’t go into detail about leaving the club right now.”