Leicester Star Demarai Gray Ready to Put His Body on the Line Following Winning Goal Against Burnley

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has said that he is prepared to put his body on the line in order to lock down a permanent place in the Foxes starting eleven.

The Englishman scored what proved to be the winner against Burnley at the weekend, with his goal coming at a cost. A cross from Algerian Riyad Mahrez was pushed away by keeper Nick Pope to the onrushing Gray, who then tapped the ball home and in the process collided with the post.

Speaking after the game, Gray said that he anticipated the pain, but was willing to put his body on the line for the goal, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“I kind of knew I was going to go flying into the post but you take that any day to score a goal,” he said. I put my body on the line but most importantly it was about trying to get the points – and we did that.”

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Under new boss Claude Puel, Gray has been given his chance and is looking to add more goals to his game, following his winner at the weekend.

“Yes, I think that's most important – that's what makes the difference and you saw that with the scrappy goal I scored in this game,” he said.

“They all count and I’m just happy to be contributing to the team. Yes, I’m happy to be in the team and contributing. Saturday was a good day and hopefully I can carry on.”

The win against high flying Burnley capped a great week for the Foxes, after they beat Spurs in mid-week. Gray also spoke about the good feeling in the camp after their successful week.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Everyone’s in good spirits and positive around the training ground.I think it’s showing on the pitch. We will continue that and continue to work hard and hopefully the wins and points keep coming.”

Leicester sit ninth in the league and under Puel seem to be rekindling the spirit of their title winning season. 

