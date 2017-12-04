Liverpool Keeper Loris Karius Insists He 'Learned' From Rocky Start to Anfield Career

Goalkeeper Loris Karius has admitted that he was not at his best last season for Liverpool, but has insisted he learned from his difficult start to life in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old German joined Liverpool from Mainz 05 in the summer of 2016 for around £4.7m and was expected to take over as the Reds first choice keeper, ahead of Simon Mignolet. However, a broken hand ruled him out for the start of the Premier League campaign and the former Manchester City youth teamer admits he struggled with form, when he finally came back to fitness.

He told ESPN: It was just a few games that were not good. I also just came back from injury. Maybe I wasn't at my highest level."

Despite an unideal start to life at his new club, Karius insists he learned from the experience and and never doubted his ability, which saw him voted as the second-best Bundesliga keeper (after Manuel Neuer) in the 2015/16 season.





"We didn't play well for a couple of games, I didn't do so well and this stuff happened. I learned a few things that I can take with me, although it wasn't positive. I took it with me and it's more experience," he explained.

"This year is a new experience again, it's the Champions League, so I'm collecting the new experience.

"Hopefully I'm also developing because I'm still young. I don't think I was a bad keeper when I got here."

After featuring in 16 games in total last season, Karius has been instated as Jurgen Klopp's European goalkeeper and has played five of Liverpool's Champions League group games so far.

Liverpool face Spartak Moscow in the final round of group fixtures, knowing that they will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night.

"Maybe it's a final for Spartak and for us. We can also win something, we can finish top of the group. We just need to focus on the positive things," Karius commented.

"For the other team it will be way more difficult. They're coming to Anfield and they need the three points but we have our crowd and our stadium.

"In the last game [against Sevilla] we were almost through. We didn't play well second half, but that's stuff you have to learn from.

"We want to take the positives out of it and still progress as top of the group. Then you're in the knockout stages and anything can happen. It will be the highest quality, so you want to be part of it."