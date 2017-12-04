Liverpool Youngster Marko Grujic Could Miss Out on January Loan Deal After Revealing Injury

Liverpool youngster Marko Grujic's chances of securing his desired loan deal away from Merseyside may well have taken a blow after the midfielder posted an image on social media of his hand and fingers in a supportive cast.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Anfield outfit in the summer of 2016 from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in a deal worth around £6.3m, has yet to find his feet under Jurgen Klopp, with Saturday's cameo role in the Reds' 5-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion taking him up to 19 minutes of play time for the campaign.

The Serbia international is approaching an important time in his development as a player and his agent revealed last month the central-midfielder's desire to leave the north west temporarily in order to gain some experience on the pitch.

"Grujic has to go somewhere in January in a loan, in the team where he will play,” Zoran Stojadinovic told his home nation news outlet Sportska Centrala in November.

"It must be an English club, so as not to make a mistake like Lazar Markovic did."

These comments were then echoed by boss Klopp, who agreed Grujic must secure regular game time, but it may not be with his side.





"[Stojadinovic is] right, Marko deserves to play more now. If it’s not possible here then we need to think about [a loan]", the 50-year-old told the Liverpool Echo earlier this month.

"I like the boy a lot. He has made progress like hell. His heading is outstanding but he doesn’t make the squad a lot which isn’t the best thing for him for sure.

"We will think about it. We always want to help the players. First of all as a club we have to think about ourselves.

"I really see Marko in the future playing for Liverpool. But he’s not playing in the moment so we have to see what we can do to make it more likely that he comes through in the near future."

However, those chances of securing a short-term switch away from Liverpool could well have taken a blow, with Grujic uploading a photo to his Instagram story showing his hand in a support support and a finger heavily taped, suggesting a potential fracture.

The issue does not seem a serious one and the 21-year-old should be able to play through it, however it will not aid him in Klopp's selection process before January.