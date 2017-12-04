Manchester City Look to Break 126-Year-Old Winning Streak Record in Sunday's Crunch Derby Clash

After Sunday's 2-1 victory over West Ham, Manchester City have now won 13 consecutive games - equalling the record amount of successive wins in a single top-flight season.

The Citizens will have the opportunity to break the record this Sunday when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The prestigious record was first set in the 1891-92 season, when both Preston and Sunderland managed 13 wins in 13 games. Since then, the record has been equalled by both Arsenal (2001-2002) and Chelsea (2016-2017).

13 - Manchester City have equalled the record for longest winning run in a single top-flight season, level with Sunderland, Preston (both 1891-92), Arsenal (2001-02) and Chelsea (2016-17).

Arsenal managed to win 14 successive games in 2002, however, their 14th win ran into the next season and so does not count - although in doing so they set the record for the longest winning run in the English top flight (14).

City's remarkable streak of wins started back in August, with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Bournemouth. They continued from there with a string of thumping victories, including a 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool. In total, City have notched 43 goals during the course of their 13-game reign - averaging over three goals per game.

It hasn't always been plain sailing for Pep Guardiola's side however, as on four occasions (Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Southampton, West Ham) they've had to come back from a goal down, and on four occasions they've relied on late goals to secure all three points (Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Southampton, West Ham).

Raheem Sterling's goal-scoring record season by season...



2012/13: 2 goals in 36 games

2013/14: 10 goals in 38 games

2014/15: 11 goals in 52 games

2015/16: 11 goals in 47 games

2016/17: 10 goals in 47 games

2017/18: 12 goals in 18 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJPU91k89h — City Watch (@City_Watch) November 26, 2017

Raheem Sterling has been particularly instrumental in the latter stages of games. The diminutive winger has scored 12 goals already this season, including three last-gasp winners (Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Southampton).

Sunday's clash with United promises to be an intriguing affair as Pep and Jose Mourinho go head to head once more. With Paul Pogba missing through suspension, City have to fancy their chances of clinching the record.

Nevertheless, with an ever-excelling David de Gea guarded by a stern defence, City can expect a gruelling game - patience will be key and they may well have to rely on another late winner.