Mark Clattenburg Claims He 'Allowed Spurs to Self-Destruct' in Key Moment During 2016 Title Race

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed he "allowed Tottenham [Hotspur] to self-destruct" during their ill-tempered draw with Chelsea in May 2016, during the title run in. 


Spurs went into the clash knowing nothing but a victory would keep their title hopes alive, with Leicester closing in on an historic title. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could only draw 2-2 (despite taking a two-goal lead) at Stamford Bridge, thus confirming the Foxes as champions.

During the contest nine Spurs players' names were jotted down in the Clattenburg's notebook and both sides received record fines from the Football Association for their part in the feisty London derby. 

In the fallout Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele was also handed a six-match ban for violent conduct towards Chelsea's Diego Costa. However, Clattenburg believes his game-management halted the scenario becoming much worse. 

"I allowed them [Spurs] to self-destruct so all the media, all the people in the world went: 'Tottenham lost the title'", the 42-year-old told NBC's Men in Blazers Podcast

"If I sent three players off from Tottenham, what are the headlines? 'Clattenburg cost Tottenham the title.' 

"It was pure theatre that Tottenham self-destructed against Chelsea and Leicester won the title. I helped the game. I certainly benefited the game by my style of refereeing.

"Some referees would have played by the book; Tottenham would have been down to seven or eight players and probably lost and they would've been looking for an excuse.

"But I didn't give them an excuse, because my gameplan was: Let them lose the title."

In the same year Clattenburg took charge of the Euro 2016, Champions League and FA Cup finals, however left his post in England in February to become Saudi Arabia's new head of referees. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters