Newcastle United Reportedly Interested in January Move for Former Real Madrid Star Iker Casillas

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, with a move in the upcoming January transfer window a possibility.

According to Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias, the Magpies are keen on signing the goalkeeper as they look to strengthen their side in January.





Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has struggled to find a proper number one this season, with the Spaniard shifting between Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow.

It was said that Benitez wanted an experienced goalkeeper in the summer, with former Liverpool man Pepe Reina at the top of his wish list. Along with Reina, ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero was talked about, but the Argentine moved to Chelsea, as reported by HITC.

With the sale of Tim Krul to Brighton and rumours of third choice keeper Freddie Woodman being loaned out to the Championship in January, a move for a new goalkeeper would be a good choice for the Magpies.

However, if they were to pursue Casillas, the ex-Real Madrid stars wages would be very high. As well, at 36-years of age now it seems that the World Cup winner is close to ending what has been a fantastic career.

With this being said, the move could well happen, due to the Spanish goalkeeper being dropped in recent weeks. Due to the reputation of Benitez, the Magpies have been linked with Spaniards like Casillas in recent weeks, with ex-Liverpool man Fernando Torres' name being mentioned.

Regardless if this transfer happens or not, one thing is for sure; Newcastle need to buy in January, with the club currently occupying 15th in the league with 15 points.