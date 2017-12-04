PHOTO: Forgotten Barcelona Man Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation With Picture in London

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

A picture on Arda Turan's agent Instagram page has fuelled rumours that the Turkey international might be moving to England in the near future. 

The photo shows Turan and his agent Ahmet Bulut in Knightsbridge, while Barcelona took on Celta Vigo on Saturday.


Former Atletico Madrid star Turan has been somewhat frozen out at Camp Nou and has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, when the transfer window opens next month. 

Bulut was quoted last month by Goal as saying: "It's not clear right now where he is going but he will leave from Barcelona in January. We're talking with three or four teams from Spain, Italy and England.


"There is no contact with Galatasaray, after 15 days we'll make a final decision. There are two options, he will be sold or loaned." 

Turan has endured a very mixed spell at Barcelona, since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015. The Turkish midfielder, whose debut was delayed due to a transfer embargo, is yet to make an appearance for the Catalan giants this season.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Turan's future could well be decided in the next transfer window, with a move to Arsenal potentially on the cards.

