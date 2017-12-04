Roy Hodgson Admits Avoiding Relegation With Crystal Palace Would Be His Greatest Escape

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Roy Hodgson has admitted that avoiding relegation with Crystal Palace this season would be the most impressive escape of his managerial career.

The veteran coach has previous when it comes to miraculous escapes, successfully steering Fulham and West Brom away from danger having arrived with both sides struggling.

But he joined Palace with no points from their opening seven games, the worst start to a campaign in Premier League history. 

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Eagles climbed off the bottom of the table for the first time on Saturday after a 0-0 draw against West Brom, but Hodgson stressed that securing safety by the end of this season would likely represent his best escape.

"Yes it probably would be," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "West Brom were heading for the relegation zone but we did well and took 20 points from 12 games to not only stay up but finish 11th.

"At Fulham they were doing pretty badly when I came and they were doing a damn sight worse when we lost my first three games. We had to pull ourselves out of a hole and that was a great escape.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"But the seven games, zero points is probably as big a shot in the foot as you are ever going to get in the Premier League."

He added: "What I didn’t realise was we would get that degree of work out of them,’ he said. ‘It reminded me a little of the Bobby Zamora, Andy Johnson combination that I benefited from for so long at Fulham.

"We have to be realistic we are not going to be Man City or Man Utd. We have to try and climb out of the hole we have dug ourselves by being be gritty, hard-working and defending with 11."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters