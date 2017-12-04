Roy Hodgson Pleased With Start as Crystal Palace Boss and Hopeful of Adding to Squad in January

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that he is pleased with his start as Eagles boss and believes that his side will be safe from relegation if their form continues in the New Year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the ex-England boss spoke about the upturn in form since his appointment and how the home form has been key to their revival.

Crystal Palace are now four games unbeaten under Roy Hodgson 🙃 pic.twitter.com/x8SOt46l5k — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) November 25, 2017

“It’s very pleasing the way things have gone over the last eight games. When you’ve taken zero points from seven games and not even scored a goal, you have shot yourself if the foot to an incredible degree and it was going to take a bit of recovery.

“We’ve done well at home, where we benefit from the incredible support we get, and away from home, we haven’t been far away from victories there as well. It’s not as if our away games have been backs-to-the-wall events, it’s just been unfortunate that we haven’t taken the chances we’ve created."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

When asked about any concern regarding the lack of goals this season, Hodgson was full of praise for his side, stating that the Eagles have enough firepower upfront.

“I’m not spectacularly concerned about that because I think we’ve got firepower in the team and also we’re quite a good counter attacking team because we have pace upfront. So I hope that won’t be something that will last for too much longer.

Screenshot of Roy Hodgson before & after being told we are no longer bottom of the league 🔴🔵 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/ZTt3aQLuix — Crystal Palace 🦅 (@CpfcNews_) December 3, 2017

“If we can carry on how we’re doing at the moment, getting ten points from our last eight games, that is a reasonable return for us I think and if we can continue along those lines everything will be hunky-dory.”

The former Fulham manager also revealed his hopes of being given the chance to strengthen his squad in the upcoming January window.

Leeds Utd and Crystal Palace have both expressed an interest in taking Liverpool striker Danny Ings on loan in January #lufc #leeds #lfc #cpfc — Roy DeAlien (@RoyDeAlien) December 1, 2017

“It will be nice to think that the owners of the club realise how difficult out situation is and help us out with two or three players.

“At the moment, sometimes on the bench we don’t have the right type of players we might need to change a game for us, and we think those signings will be quite important to not only make us a better team, but also re-balance the squad and make us a stronger squad of players.”

Steve Parish and Roy Hodgson pose with the stadium model #CPFC pic.twitter.com/rlNDXA2vz2 — Mark Ritson (@MarkRitson_TM) December 4, 2017

Palace do need signings in January if they are to remain in the division, and after announcing plans to refurbish Selhurst Park, the board are likely to give Hodgson the funds needed to secure safety.