Schalke to Offer Liverpool & Arsenal Target Leon Goretzka Club's Highest-Ever Wage Deal

Premier League trio Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reported as keen on snatching attacking midfielder Leon Goretzka from German outfit Schalke 04 next summer.

The player's contract runs out at the end of the season and he will be free to move to another club after June.

Schalke, though, are bent on keeping the 22-year-old in their squad. And according to the Mirror, the club are ready to offer him a £150,000-a-week deal in order to convince him to stay. A £50m release clause is also believed to be part of the negotiations.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

They are also prepared to sell him in January if the offer is turned down, as they would rather go that way instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the season. The player will be free to engage in talks with other clubs then, but the Bundesliga side are hoping that their offer will see him reject a move away.

Goretzka has finally broken his silence on the matter, but only to reveal that he will be deciding on the best option in January.

"I have to find out for myself what the next step should be," he said, via the Metro.

"I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.

"There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January."