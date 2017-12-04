Schalke Talent Leon Goretzka Claims Future Will Be Decided in January as Elite Clubs Circle

Schalke talent Leon Goretzka has declared that he will make a 'final decision' on his future in January as Europe's biggest clubs circle - Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool and most recently Manchester United have all been linked with the emerging star.





Yet to sign a new deal with Schalke beyond June 2018, 22-year-old Goretzka is on course to become a free agent and will be eligible to formally meet with suitors with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement when he enters the final six months of his deal on 1st January.

As yet, the player, who was joint top scorer at the 2017 Confederations Cup during the summer, remains undecided about what he should do next.

"I have to find out for myself what the next step should be. I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time," he explained to reporters in Germany this weekend.

"There isn't a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January," Goretzka added.

Goretzka has been with Schalke since 2013 when he joined the club as a teenager from hometown team Bochum. He has been playing regularly ever since and has made over 120 senior appearances for Schalke.

He was selected in Joachim Low's 30-man provisional Germany World Cup squad while still uncapped at senior international level in 2014. He made his debut in a pre-tournament friendly against Poland, but missed on the final squad that lifted the World Cup a few weeks later.