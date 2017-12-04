Watford Boss Marco Silva Hits Back at Sam Allardyce & Claims Comparison 'Does Not Make Sense'

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Watford manager Marco Silva has hit back at Sam Allardyce, after the newly appointed Everton boss claimed Silva was not good enough to have earned the Toffees job.

Silva was Everton's first choice target after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, but Watford's determination to keep the Portuguese coach led them to turn to Allardyce.

Having arrived at Goodison Park, the 63-year-old said that he and Silva bore no comparison, "because he got Hull relegated".

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“His comparison does not make sense," said Silva, quoted by the Mirror. “It’s like me comparing the goals Richarlison scores in the Premier League to Peter Crouch.

"Crouch is 37, Richarlison is 20, Crouch has played so many games and Richarlison far less.

“Go and see what he what he was doing when he was 40-years-old or see his first seven seasons as a coach. Then look at what I am doing. Or you can wait until I am 63-years-old and we can compare what I have done. That is the best solution.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Watford have impressed so far this season, sitting in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 15 games.

But Silva has insisted that there should be no comparison with last campaign under Walter Mazzarri.


“Since the first day I have not spoken about last season,” Silva added. “I know how it was because I analysed everything, but this is a new era, everything we are do every day is different to last season.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

“I am not saying it is better or worse, it is just our way, and we will see how it goes. Coming up is a hard, tough month for everyone in Premier League, and we need to keep going.


“I expect every time that the players produce their best. I know how they work and we need to understand the teams we are playing.

"We also need to know what our goal is. I don’t want anybody to change that now because have started well. Our players know this.”

