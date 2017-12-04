West Brom Continue Their Attempts to Fight Off Marseille to Retain Teen Star Tyler Roberts

West Bromwich Albion are battling to keep teen sensation Tyler Roberts at the club as French giants Marseille, as well as other clubs, ramp up their attempts to snap up the youngster, according to the Mirror.

The 18-year-old is currently enjoying his third loan spell in two years since graduating from the Baggies youth development programme, with the forward attracting attention whilst staring for current side Walsall.

The attacker's fine form, which has seen him net five times in 15 appearances for the League One outfit, as well as provide a number of assists, has provoked a number of Championship sides to monitor the player as he approaches his final months of his current deal with the Midlands club.

However, arguably the most worrying for West Brom is the interest from Ligue 1 superpower Marseille, who are said to be also showing interest in a possible summer swoop.

The teenager's contract at the Hawthorns runs until the end of this season, and the Baggies are keen to extend his stay for the foreseeable future by reaching a new agreement before the beginning of July.

However, even with the youngster set to return to new boss Alan Pardew's ranks in January on the back of an impressive first half of the campaign, it is likely the former Newcastle United manager will look to field experience over Roberts as he attempts to drag his side away from the Premier League drop zone.

This may become a cause for concern for the frontman, with Marseille believed to be offering a place in their first-team should the player decide to make the switch.

It is also believed that a potential deal would only result in Les Olympiens needing to pay a mere £280k to West Brom as a compensation package.