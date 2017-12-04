West Ham Boss David Moyes Expresses Pride in His Players After Narrow Man City Defeat

West Ham manager David Moyes has spoken of his pride in his players after their spirited performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Irons were massive underdogs for the game, and many believed Pep Guardiola's side would run up a cricket score against the strugglers, but they frustrated the league leaders with some resolute defending.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Hammers lost the game 2-1 in the end, but the Scot was pleased with what he saw and is encouraged ahead of another testing game against Chelsea next weekend.

As quoted by the Mail, he said: "We're gutted that we lost it. We've played against a really good side, everybody knows it, and I thought for long periods we frustrated them.

"We are gutted we lost but we played against a really good side. I'm disappointed not to take something from the game, but I'm really pleased with the players" - David Moyes pic.twitter.com/oxJhSIfcaS — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2017

"Arguably we had the best chances in the first half. Adrian had a few really good saves to make but mainly from distance. I was really pleased with the performance of the players.

"I think we should have done much better with it [the winning goal]. I would hope that being a centre-half in the position he was in you would deal with it, you would stop the ball getting through or you would head it away."

It was Moyes' fourth match in charge of the London club, and the former Everton and Manchester United boss has now lost three of those games with the club languishing in 19th.

