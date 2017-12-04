Wolves Boss Heaps Praise on New Signings as Club Eyes Return to the Premier League

Nuno Espírito Santo has praised the way his new signings have adapted to life in the Championship ahead of Wolves' clash with Birmingham on Monday.

The 43-year-old took charge at Molineux in May, after impressing in spells in charge of Valencia and FC Porto.

Having seen the likes of Rúben Neves and Diogo Jota, both of whom played under Nuno in Portugal, come to the West Midlands over the summer, Wolves' manager has said that he is pleased with how his new signings have hit the ground running in England.

Diogo Jota this season for @Wolves:



19 games

9 goals

4 assists

77,8% pass success

28 key passes

2.6 dribbles won per 90



Too good for Championship. pic.twitter.com/KvYUOuaKp0 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) November 25, 2017

"We did well, we work well, we prepare ourselves well and play well - we decide well," Nuno told the Express and Star about Wolves' transfer dealings over the summer. "Fortunately, the players came in and adapted well.





"Bit of luck, but nothing comes without good work and good planning.





“Not only the technical staff that came but the people that were here before, there’s a lot of people in this building working and the credit goes to them.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"We deal with the present - and the present is Birmingham," he added when asked if he was surprised at how his new players have adapted. "The word is not surprised, the word is pleased. I am pleased - we are pleased - with the work the players have been doing since day one.





"We still have a long way to go as it is not perfect, not done yet."

Ahead of their match at St Andrew's on Monday, Wolves sit one point ahead of Cardiff City at the top of the Championship table. The Wanderers are on course to get over 100 points this season and gain promotion back to the Premier League.