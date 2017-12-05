After Jamie Carragher's Recent Comments, Is David Silva Really Manchester City's Best Ever Player?

Following David Silva's late winner against West Ham last Sunday, many fans and pundits alike began to wax lyrical about the silky Spaniard, not least for the actual goal in itself, but more so for his overall contribution to the Premier League since arriving from Valencia seven years ago.

The Super Sunday panel in particular sang the midfielder's praises more emphatically than most, with Jamie Carragher even proceeding to dub Silva as 'Manchester City's best ever player'; high praise indeed.

There's no doubting the World Cup winner's credentials; of course he's one of the greatest in Premier League history, but is he really the greatest player in the history of Manchester City?

Jamie Carragher: "David Silva is Manchester City's greatest ever player. The one disappointment is his age - how long is he going to play? He's alongside Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona - he's one of the greatest we've ever had in the Premier League." pic.twitter.com/lOm8HiU4mH — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 3, 2017

The Citizens have had and still have some exquisite players. The likes of Colin Bell, Eric Brook, Mike Summerbee, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero must run the Spanish magician close for the coveted title, with the Argentinian perhaps more than most.

Aguero has scored 180 goals in 268 appearances since arriving at the Etihad from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in a £35m deal, and has since gone on to become the club's all time record goalscorer, beating Brook's tally of 178 City goals.

In addition to that significant statistic, the diminutive forward undoubtedly scored the most important goal in the history of the club when he notched a 93rd minute winner against QPR to win the title on goal difference ahead of arch rivals Manchester United; an act which will surely be immortalised in bronze outside the Etihad one day.

On the basis of these two pointers alone, Aguero is arguably the greater player in terms of a club's history, and whilst there is no disputing the immensities of Silva's talents, the Argentine's name simply litters the history books on more occasions than the Spaniard does.

Yaya Toure's name could also justifiably fall into the same category as Silva's. The Ivorian set the ball rolling for City's recent trophy-laden domination, scoring the winning goal against Man United in the 2011 FA Cup semi final and then the winner in the final against Stoke, whilst also helping the club to their first Premier League title alongside Aguero and Silva.

Furthermore, Vincent Kompany is arguably a greater club legend than both Toure and Silva. Having signed from Hamburg for just £8m almost 10 years ago, the Belgian has captained the side to countless trophies, including scoring the winning goal in the Manchester derby to put City ahead of their rivals with just two games to play of the season; City went on to win the league.

For all of Toure, Silva and Kompany's contributions to Manchester City, however, Aguero cannot go unnoticed when debating who the club's greatest ever player is; in fact, he takes the crown outright in my honest opinion.

To witness a player rack up 180 goals in just over six seasons and score a goal of such magnitude in the process needs to be seriously acknowledged; David Silva deservedly is being heralded as one of the greatest playmakers England has witnessed, but in terms of City's greatest ever, Kun Aguero stands in isolation.