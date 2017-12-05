Atlético Madrid's Filipe Luís Admits Frustration at Diego Costa Being Unable to Play Against Chelsea

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has claimed he's frustrated that new signing Diego Costa will not be able to play against his former club Chelsea in the Champions League this week. 

Both Luís and Costa played for the west Londoner's before making the switch back to La Liga. Costa is training with Atlético, but is unable to sign until January due to a transfer embargo.

Speaking ahead of their crucial Champions League match with Chelsea, via the Daily Mail, Luís discussed his disappointment with his teammate being unavailable for the match. The Brazilian defender stated:

"It is frustrating seeing him playing like an animal (in training), but he can't play. It's just a month until he can play with us and he will help us a lot. I don't have any doubts about it.

"He knows the club, he knows the way we play. He has already adapted. I know it was difficult times for him and for Chelsea. Now everybody's happy. We want to see him play and happy again. Diego is a huge player for me, because he scores a lot of goals and important goals. He really wanted to come back to Atletico. That's the reason he came back. He was happy here."

Costa was a star player during his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring 59 goals in 129 games for the Blues. He was pivotal in the Antonio Conte's side winning the league last season, scoring 20 goals in the competition. 

Following a public fall-out with his manager, Costa eventually made the switch back to Atlético after a heated summer of transfer speculation.

