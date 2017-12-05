Barcelona star Luis Suarez has dismissed the rumors linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid, claiming he knows the player well enough to know he wouldn't disrespect the Blaugrana.

Neymar's time in Paris Saint-Germain has been fruitful so far in terms of scoring goals and registering assists, but it has also been dogged by reports that he is rubbing people up the wrong way with his ego and diva demands.

It has supposedly led to a dressing room lacking harmony, and reports have tried to link the Brazilian with a move away from the Parc des Princes despite only joining in the summer for a world record £198m fee, but his ex-teammate and close friend Suarez doesn't see it happening.

He said, as quoted by Marca: "Honestly, I don't see it. I know what Neymar is like and the admiration he had for Barcelona and his teammates. I don't see him now going to play for Real Madrid."

Over at the Bernabeu, los Blancos have been struggling this season, and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been way off the pace in La Liga, and Gareth Bale's injury problems continue, which is why some publications have tried to push the Neymar to Madrid speculation.

Things have died down at PSG of late after stories of unrest between Neymar and Edinson Cavani and manager Unai Emery, and the French side are sitting pretty at the top of Ligue 1 despite losing to Strasbourg on Saturday.