Barcelona Striker Luis Suarez Insists Ex-Teammate Neymar Won't Join Real Madrid

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has dismissed the rumors linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid.

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has dismissed the rumors linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid, claiming he knows the player well enough to know he wouldn't disrespect the Blaugrana.

Neymar's time in Paris Saint-Germain has been fruitful so far in terms of scoring goals and registering assists, but it has also been dogged by reports that he is rubbing people up the wrong way with his ego and diva demands.

It has supposedly led to a dressing room lacking harmony, and reports have tried to link the Brazilian with a move away from the Parc des Princes despite only joining in the summer for a world record £198m fee, but his ex-teammate and close friend Suarez doesn't see it happening.

He said, as quoted by Marca: "Honestly, I don't see it. I know what Neymar is like and the admiration he had for Barcelona and his teammates. I don't see him now going to play for Real Madrid."

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries and original sports programming such as Planet Futbol TV, SI TV’s weekly soccer show. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

Over at the Bernabeu, los Blancos have been struggling this season, and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been way off the pace in La Liga, and Gareth Bale's injury problems continue, which is why some publications have tried to push the Neymar to Madrid speculation.

Things have died down at PSG of late after stories of unrest between Neymar and Edinson Cavani and manager Unai Emery, and the French side are sitting pretty at the top of Ligue 1 despite losing to Strasbourg on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters