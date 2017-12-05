Can You Save it? La Liga Striker Turns to David De Gea for Phone Repair After Arsenal Match Heroics

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

David de Gea put in one of the all-time great goalkeeping performances at the weekend against Arsenal, and fans have been gushing over the Spaniard in the days since.

De Gea pulled off numerous high quality saves against the Gunners, who could only manage to score once in the 3-1 defeat despite having 33 shots.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His display allowed United to punish Arsenal on the counter and steal all three points in a huge result away from home. 

People have since been flocking to compliment De Gea (and produce memes) following the outstanding display, with many suggesting he can 'save' anything.

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu put the theory to the test by calling out the Man Utd stopper on Twitter for help with a badly damaged iPhone.

The striker added the caption: "You need to call De Gea to save this one."

While not offering his magical services, De Gea did at least reply with a couple of laughing emojis.

Twitter has been playing host to the hashtag #ThingsDeGeaCouldSave over the past few days as the tributes come in thick and fast for a man at the very top of his game right now.

His showing against Arsenal has prompted many to label him as the number one goalkeeper in the world at the moment, ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters