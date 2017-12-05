Can You Save it? La Liga Striker Turns to David De Gea for Phone Repair After Arsenal Match Heroics

David de Gea put in one of the all-time great goalkeeping performances at the weekend against Arsenal, and fans have been gushing over the Spaniard in the days since.

De Gea pulled off numerous high quality saves against the Gunners, who could only manage to score once in the 3-1 defeat despite having 33 shots.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His display allowed United to punish Arsenal on the counter and steal all three points in a huge result away from home.

People have since been flocking to compliment De Gea (and produce memes) following the outstanding display, with many suggesting he can 'save' anything.

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu put the theory to the test by calling out the Man Utd stopper on Twitter for help with a badly damaged iPhone.

You need to call De Gea to save this one. pic.twitter.com/psryuCLZal — Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) December 4, 2017

While not offering his magical services, De Gea did at least reply with a couple of laughing emojis.

Twitter has been playing host to the hashtag #ThingsDeGeaCouldSave over the past few days as the tributes come in thick and fast for a man at the very top of his game right now.

His showing against Arsenal has prompted many to label him as the number one goalkeeper in the world at the moment, ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon.