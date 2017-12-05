Cesc Fabregas Admits Worries About Chelsea Future in Antonio Conte's Early Days

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he was worried about his Chelsea future in Antonio Conte's first season at the club, but said that the pair now have a 'fantastic' relationship.

The Spaniard has already started 12 Premier League matches this season, just one short of his total for the entirety of the last campaign, although he admitted ahead of the Blues' Tuesday night fixture against Atletico Madrid that he isn't considering a new contract yet despite having just 18 months left on his current deal.

Cesc Fabregas was v interesting at Chelsea's Champions League press conference tonight. Good to hear a player at the top table speak honestly and answer questions thoughtfully — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 4, 2017

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t worried,” he said. “Maybe worried is not exactly the right word, but you can imagine. I wasn’t playing, not really part of the manager’s initial plans and at that point you can do two things - just give up and accept you’re not part of the team or the club in the future. Or, what I did, put your head down, be humble, work hard, train hard every day, show him that he’s wrong and that he can trust me and play in this team.

“Every time I had an opportunity I gave my all, I delivered and from then on we started to create a relationship. Now I can say our relationship is fantastic. I understand his philosophy and must say I am very proud of this. Also, I am very happy, I am where I want to be and that’s all down to belief and trust, and hard work.”

Moving on to talk about his future, he said: “I am only 30. What is that? It is nothing, I’m very young. I really mean it. Especially how I play, the position, you can go for many more years, I can tell you many cases.

Good game. Onto the next one. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/HA3YcnNLXZ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 2, 2017

“At the end of the season, I have a year left but let’s see what happens. I’m where I want to be, enjoying my football, playing week in and week out and I want to enjoy that. When the moment comes to talk I’ll be here, ready for it. It’s not the right time, it’s time to focus on Chelsea, keep playing well and deliver points.”