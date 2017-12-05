Chelsea Given Huge Hope in Pursuit of World Class Defender After Juventus Fallout

Chelsea's long term hopes of signing Juventus left back Alex Sandro have been given a lift after reports claimed that the Brazilian is keen to quit the Allianz Stadium after falling out with a number of staff in Turin.

The Blues chased Sandro over summer, and manager Antonio Conte is believed to be a huge admirer of the defender, but Chelsea were eventually priced out of an £80m move for their target, and eventually gave up.

But now hope has been restored, with the Telegraph claiming that Sandro wants to leave Juventus. According to the report, he is looking to force a move away from the Serie A champions after the 26-year-old made it clear that he was unhappy there, and could be looking to leave the club in January.





If this is true, Chelsea will almost certainly go back in for Sandro - having been stuck with only being equipped with Marcos Alonso capable of filling in at left back.

The Blues would also see his price tag slashed due to his eagerness to depart. What was £80m is believed to drop as low as £50m after Christmas, which would certainly tempt Conte.

The Bianconeri would only sell their man at the turn of the new year should they find an adequate replacement - and both Chelsea and Juve have sent scouts to watch Porto defender Alex Telles. With the Premier League side seriously lacking depth in that department, it would be expected that they opt to make a move for at least one of those players in January.