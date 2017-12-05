Crystal Palace's £100m Selhurst Park Redevelopment Won't Affect Team Investment Insists Steve Parish

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish insists the club's power in the transfer window will be unaltered by the proposed £100m redevelopment to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles' owner recently unveiled plans to increase the stadium's capacity by 8,000 - boosting the new capacity to 34,000 - by building a new stand in time for the 2020 Premier League campaign.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The redevelopment will also see the pitch dimensions increased, which would allow international matches to take place at the grounds and could potentially help generate a further £15m net income.

There are a number of obstacles to get through before the plans can be put into action though. Official planning permission will be submitted to Croydon Council next month, with the Sainsbury's on the current grounds likely to prove a key hurdle for Parish.





But if everything goes according to plan, work on can commence at the end of 2018.

A NEW SELHURST PARK.



WITH A NEW CRYSTAL PALACE.



FOR A NEW ERA.

🏟 https://t.co/KL07p6OfCt #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/iFHC42UKiE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 4, 2017

The chairman maintains - whilst speaking to the Daily Mail - that despite the investment, the club will continue to strengthen the squad in the upcoming transfer window and beyond:

"We're already spending more on the transfer budget than we generate. That is ring-fenced," insisted Parish. "You've pretty much got to spend everything on the playing side or you run an even bigger risk of relegation.

"It's impossible not to spend all of your turnover on the playing side if you want to compete."

After a disappointing 0-0 draw against West Brom, Crystal Palace will hope to climb out of the relegation zone with a win on Saturday at home against Bournemouth.