Emmanuel Petit Believes Ozil and Sanchez Are Looking to Engineer Moves Away From Arsenal in January

Former Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez's recent performances are direct attempts to force through a move during the forthcoming winter transfer window.

There has been much speculation during the summer and the start of this campaign with both players' contracts ceasing at the end of this season and many of the club's supporters questioning whether Arsene Wenger should try and recoup as much of the £77m that Arsenal paid in total for the pair when they signed from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to Paddy Power (reported via the Daily Mail), Petit feels that they are angling for an exit in the new year, even though Wenger has insisted they will both remain until the end of the season and see out their contracts.

Sanchez & Ozil playing for Arsenal exit, suggests Emmanuel Petithttps://t.co/oCF4ej6bOm — Arsenal Live (@arsenal90live) December 5, 2017

The former French international said: "It's great news for Arsenal that they've returned to form, but is that just because the transfer window is around the corner?

"Who knows if they still want to leave? I really hope they remain at the club but, if they do, they need to show the same commitment to help Arsenal to a Champions League spot."

Manchester City and Barcelona continue to be rumoured to be the main suitors and it comes as no surprise that both players have been Arsenal's star performers during recent matches especially with January now only a matter of weeks away.