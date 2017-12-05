Flying Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Wins PFA Player of the Month After Amazing Purple Patch

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has scooped the PFA Player of the Month award for November after a tremendous run of form.

The Egyptian beat the likes of Eden Hazard and Ashley Young to the gong after hitting seven goals in just four league matches, and now sits atop the scoring charts with 12.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Salah was always going to be in with a high chance of winning, and in the end commanded over half the percentage of votes for the six-man shortlist, as reported by The Sun.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Reds since his £35m summer move from Roma, and looks a completely different player than from his last outing in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah for @LFC:



🔴 Games: 21

⚽️ Goals: 17

🎯 Assists: 3

🏆 LFC Player Of The Month: 3

🔥 Goal Of The Month: 2

⭐️ UCL Player Of Week: 2

🥇 PL Player of Month: 1



Unstoppable 😎🇪🇬🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sy84twbwmN — SPORF (@Sporf) December 4, 2017

The electric star is playing with terrific confidence right now, and will no doubt become a key player for the club between now and the rest of the season.

Salah coasted to the award ahead of Manchester United's Young, who claimed 18% of the vote - the Englishman has enjoyed a renaissance at Old Trafford of late and looks like he could be in with a shout of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad next summer.

Chelsea star Hazard came third with 9%, and Kevin De Bruyne, Richarlison and Xherdan Shaqiri were all in contention, but failed to make the top three this time around.

