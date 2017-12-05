Former Bayern Boss Carlo Ancelotti Claims He Lost His Job Due to Lack of Support From Board

Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at the way he was dismissed as manager of Bayern Munich, claiming he didn't have their support when the going got tough.

The Italian guided the Bavarians to a routine league title last year, but still found himself somewhat under pressure to deliver at the start of the season, particularly in the Champions League.

Bayern were thumped 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on match day one back in October, and Ancelotti paid the ultimate price the day after, but now he has spoken out against the club and the way the board handled him during the period of struggle.

He told Italian TV show Domenica Sportiva, as quoted by Goal: "I have a way of working that I do not change. It was demanded of me to do that, and I simply did not accept it. Whatever decision you make, if the club does not protect you, you're dead.

"If you sort out a player, he then goes to the club and is strengthened by them, then you lose face with him in front of the other players. You will not recover from that. According to the media, I was fired at Bayern because I had five big players against me."

Although the former Chelsea boss takes slight issue to the way officials tried to get him to change his style, he is still pleased to see the club back on the straight and narrow and top of the league under Jupp Heynckes' management.

