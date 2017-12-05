Gennaro Gattuso 'Couldn't Sleep' After AC Milan's Embarrassing Last-Minute Draw With Benevento

Gennaro Gattuso is haunted by the ghost of AC Milan's draw against Benevento on Sunday afternoon.

The Italian manager just took over the Rossoneri after the club sacked Vincenzo Montella last week, in a hope to restore Milan's glorious past and reach the Champions League in June.

Gattuso's return to his former side, where he played for most of his life, was predicted to be successful and to open a new chapter in the team's history.

Benevento lost their first 14 Serie A games, only scoring six goals.



However, the newly appointed coach had a debut to forget as his men dropped two points away against bottom of the table Benevento during stoppage time.

Despite going down to 10 men in the second half, the Rossoneri were 2-1 up until the final minute of the match before on-loan goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's dramatic header gave the hosts their first point of the season.

Gattuso was largely mocked by Italian media - with some TV presenters claiming that it was Montella's ghost who scored against Benevento.

Gattuso has now admitted that he and the team are still suffering from the shock result.





He said. (via Corriere dello Sport): "The sorrow was such that I couldn't sleep. There is so much disappointment. We know that we haven't played a great game, but this team was able to suffer in our darkest moments and will rise again.

"We can do much better, many things have been done in the wrong way, but I really appreciated the players' spirit. I've seen very angry faces...the lads still suffer for it."

He continued: "On the bright side, I didn't expect to see a group of players with so much willingness to improve."

During his years as a player, Gattuso has had several joys but also some regrets with Milan, as he compared Sunday's shameful match to the Rossoneri's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in 2007.

"I have felt the same way as I did during a quarter-final against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2007, when Daniel van Buyten scored the equaliser at the 92nd minute."