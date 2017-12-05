Gladbach Director Admits Club Are Keen on Permanent Deal for West Ham Loanee Reece Oxford

West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford could yet end up seeing his loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach made permanent when the transfer window re-opens next month. That's despite hardly featuring for the German club so far this season.

18-year-old Oxford has played just a single minute of Bundesliga football this season, but the defender/defensive midfielder has seemingly impressed greatly behind the scenes as Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl wants to try and keep him.

"He's a top lad," Eberl told the Rheinische Post (via Bundesliga.com).

"He's come on well and we're very happy with him. It takes time to find your feet in the Bundesliga, but we certainly want him to stay. West Ham now have the final say."

Gladbach apparently held a clause that would have allowed them to sign Oxford permanently had the youngster played a certain number of games before the winter break in Germany. That will not happen, but Eberl is still interested in striking a deal.

"We could look into signing him anyway," the club official commented.

Oxford famously burst onto the scene with West Ham as a 16-year-old in August 2015 when he made his full Premier League debut - the second youngest starter in Premier League history - on the opening day of the season in a win over Arsenal.

The north London-born player went on to make 12 first-team appearances in all competitions over the course of the campaign, but played just twice more for the Hammers in 2016/17 and endured a disappointing loan spell at Championship club Reading.