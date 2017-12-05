Ian Wright Urges North London Giants Tottenham to Sign Exiled Man Utd Full-Back Luke Shaw

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Tottenham to sign Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw, believing the Englishman would be a quality addition to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The defender has endured a difficult 18 months under the current Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho, since his return from a horrendous leg break against PSV in 2015.

Shaw has failed to secure a position as a first team player at Old Trafford, with Mourinho feeling the player is too far behind other options in both application to training and adapting to his philosophy.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The 22-year-old made the illustrious move to United from Southampton in a £27m deal - whilst also being courted by Chelsea and Manchester City - in 2015 after becoming somewhat of a revelation under his original manager Pochettino.

Prior to his horrific injury, ex United coach Louis Van Gaal had questioned Shaw's fitness and often criticised the defender for what he deemed to be below par performances, although the ex Saints prodigy did begin to rack up successive starts with a number of quality performances before the incident.

Now a misfit once again at the club, he has been linked with a move to White Hart Lane which would reunite him with his old mentor.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Sport Review) former Arsenal striker Ian Wright suggested his North London rivals should test the waters and attempt to sign Shaw, if United deem the England international surplus to requirements:

"He [Shaw] would be a good addition. I think he would."



This news comes ahead of numerous United links to Spurs' Danny Rose, with a proposed £45m January deal looking likely to materialise.

Manchester United will look to top Group A, with at least a point against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening and will go through barring a seven goal defeat to the Russian outfit.