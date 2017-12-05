Joe Hart's World Cup 2018 Hopes Begin to Unravel as West Ham Plan to Keep Faith With Adrian

Joe Hart's hopes of making England's World Cup 2018 squad have taken a huge blow, as his loan side West Ham United are preparing to replace him with back-up option Adrián.

The Spaniard impressed during the Hammers' 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, and David Moyes is preparing to drop Hart on a permanent basis, as his side desperately fight for survival.

As reported by the Sun, Hart was unable to play against his parent club on Sunday, and was forced to sit in the stands as Adrián produced the kind of display the Hammers fans had been crying out for all season.

England have a number of keepers vying for the number one spot, with Everton's Jordan Pickford and Stoke City's Jack Butland the current frontrunners.

Unrest has been growing among England fans over the future of Hart as the teams number one since Euro 2016 - where the disastrous campaign saw England eliminated in the last 16 round against a plucky Iceland side. H

art's errors were central to the shock defeat, and his goalkeeping error against Wales in the group stage also gifted a goal to Gareth Bale.

Remember when people compared Joe Hart to David De Gea? 😂 pic.twitter.com/A4LHfsboG0 — Agent Edward 👤 (@Agent_Edward) December 2, 2017

Things haven't improved for Hart at West Ham this season, where the loanee has conceded 30 goals in 14 appearances. His dramatic slump in form has caused concern among fans of the Three Lions, with many supporters calling for a new man between the sticks in Russia this summer.

West ham currently sit 19th in the table, just a point ahead of Crystal Palace at the bottom of the league. The Hammers have been in woeful form, winning just two of their opening 15 matches and sacking their manager in November.

Moyes has a huge challenge ahead of him, and dropping the ex-Shrewsbury Town man could be a positive step forward.