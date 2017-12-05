Jose Mourinho Calls Backup Stopper 'Best Goalkeeper in the World' Ahead of Champions League Test

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Jose Mourinho has joked that he will not look at David de Gea as his best goalkeeper heading into Manchester United's Champions League game in midweek. 

As the Red Devils prepare to host CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night, Mourinho told reporters in his pre-match press conference that he will go into the game looking at Sergio Romero - who will start at Old Trafford - as the 'best goalkeeper in the world' with Joel Pereira, deputising, as the second-best. 

"My goalkeeper is always the best goalkeeper in the world," he joked. "So now David is the third best. [Sergio] Romero is number one and Joel [Pereira] number two, and David is the third best."

De Gea pulled out one of the Premier League's great goalkeeping performances on the weekend against Arsenal, making 14 saves in a pulsating 3-1 win at the Emirates including a phenomenal double stop from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez. 

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said: “I told him after the match that what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world. Big matches need goalkeepers to be there for you, when the team needs them, but I think [from] all of our players, the effort was magnificent.”

United need just a point from their Tuesday night match against CSKA to top their group ahead of the Russian side and Basel, who beat Mourinho's team in the last round of games to put themselves in the box seat to qualify behind the Premier League title challengers. 

