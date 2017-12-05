Jose Mourinho Sends Scouts to Watch €80m Rated Lazio Midfielder Ahead of Summer Bid

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on Lazio's midfielder star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Jose Mourinho personally requesting the Serie A youngster be looked at ahead of a potential summer move.





The 22-year-old has been impressing the masses over in Italy, and United were chasing Milinkovic-Savic over the summer - only to have a €70m bid rejected by Lazio - which leaves question marks over how much he would actually cost the club.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils kept an eye on the midfielder during his side's 2-1 away victory over Sampdoria; a game in which United's target impressed - scoring one goal and assisting the other in their win.

At the moment, the figure being believed to be enough to land Milikovic-Savic at Old Trafford is around €80m, but that number can easily change over the course of the season, with Mourinho planning on signing his man come summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Though the club have strength in depth in the middle of the park, another big name would sit well with fans. As it stands, both Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba are unavailable to the team - Mourinho currently relying on that depth to see him through the next few weeks.

Carrick has been sidelined with a calf injury ever since the end of September, and Paul Pogba is about to begin a three-match suspension after being sent off at the weekend against Arsenal. United have chosen not to appeal the ban, and now the former world's most expensive player will be forced to miss out on his team's crunch match against Manchester City this weekend.