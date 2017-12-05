Emre Can has been labeled as the "ideal" midfield candidate to add to Juventus' star studded squad - by none other than club legend Alessandro Del Piero.

The former forward told Sky Sport Italia that the Liverpool contract rebel would offer Juve boss Max Allegri something different in the middle of the park when compared to his other center midfield options.

Can is yet to commit his future to the Reds despite his contract entering its last six months at the end of December, and Del Piero believes the reigning Serie A champions should go all out to land the Germany international for a reduced fee in January.

He explained: "[Massimiliano] Allegri's side needs another midfielder because [Sami] Khedira is known to pick up minor knocks. [Claudio] Marchisio is coming back from injury, but he's still not at his best and [Miralem] Pjanic is not such a physical player.

"Emre Can of Liverpool would be ideal, and he's not even that expensive. He could be the big name for Juve in January. They need somebody like him.

"He's physically present and somebody like Emre Can would fit in very well with Pjanic and Khedira."

Can, who is a regular in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup at Anfield, has refused to divulge where he sees his future lying ahead of the winter transfer window.

Talks have stalled over a new deal that would tie the 24-year-old to Liverpool for a few more seasons, and he told the Liverpool Echo recently that his refusal to sign a contract extension was down to reports that he wanted a salary hike.

He remarked: "Why do you ask me this? Really, I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest. It is not about money, that's all I can say.

"Yes I could [sign a pre-contract with another club], but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We'll see."

Juventus will be free to shake hands on a pre-contract agreement with Can from 1st January onwards, with foreign clubs able to sit down with Premier League stars to discuss a potential free transfer elsewhere.