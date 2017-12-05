Liverpool & Arsenal Target Steven N'Zonzi Hits Out at Sevilla & Admits His Future Lies Elsewhere

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has given his biggest indication yet that he will leave his current club in January amid transfer speculation, after falling out with the club hierarchy and coach.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke star, whose stature has grown exponentially since his move from the Premier League to the Andalusian capital.

The rumour fires were further stoked earlier on Tuesday, as reports claimed N'Zonzi was in London for talks over his future, after falling out with coach Eduardo Berizzo during Sevilla's Champions League group stage clash with Liverpool in November.

N’Zonzi has a history of forcing moves away, so this news at Sevilla comes as no surprise. Short term, his departure simplifies their midfield problems. Long-term, they lose a great midfielder. — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) December 5, 2017

The 28-year-old, who reportedly has a £35m release clause in his contract, has since spoken to France Football to clarify the situation with a January exit looking inevitable.

While he insisted he was only in London to visit his son, his other comments do little to do dispel rumours of his imminent departure.

When asked about whether he would rather be with the team (who are in Slovenia for their final Group E match against Maribor) N'Zonzi was particularly candid.

On Nzonzi: he was in London but not to negotiate a transfer (he doesn’t need to do that!). His son lives in London, but... Something has happened between Berizzo and him, he has been out of squad and... pic.twitter.com/LNrDHpBi5R — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 5, 2017

"I sincerely hope that Seville will qualify, and achieve many good things in the future," he said. "What annoys me is that I will not be part of this adventure. My future is clearly elsewhere than in Seville. The only thing that upsets me is the way it ends."

The France international did not give any hint on his next destination but did offer further insight into what caused the fracture in his relationship with Berizzo and Sevilla.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We were losing 0-3 at the break [against Liverpool]. The coach [Berizzo] pointed the finger at me. I do not blame him, I'm not here to talk to him, but his words have affected me. Since then, something has broken in me, and at home too.





"He said he would only take players who had his vision of football. What does it mean? Whether in 4-3-3, 3-5-2 or any other system, a player must adapt to what his coach demands, and I've always done it.

"Compared to my situation, the fact that I was always a pro despite the circumstances, that I always did the job, I found it unfair."