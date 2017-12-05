Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Produces an Incendiary Tweet Following Tasty FA Cup Draw

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup was made on Monday, and as always a few tasty fixtures were served up.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch though is the Merseyside derby, for which there will be no doubt plenty of hype around.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool legend and TV pundit Jamie Carragher was particularly hyped to see the two teams drawn together and couldn't help but take to Twitter to goad Toffees supporters by replying to a fan 'Delighted! We can f**k EFC’s Xmas & New Year up!!'.

The former defender is of course referencing the fact that Everton and Liverpool actually play each other in the Premier League this Sunday, and it looks like he's full of confidence his former club will wreck their opponent's resurgence bid.

The Reds have been going a bit better in the league of late and have Player of the Month Mohamed Salah firing on all cylinders, while Everton are back in 10th after back-to-back wins.

The provocative message certainly got plenty of reaction, with a number of fans attacking Carragher for his supposed Everton fanship, as he surely would have expected.

