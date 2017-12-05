Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Facing No Action From FA After Post-Match Altercation

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not be sanctioned by the FA after his post-match alteration with Nathan Redmond.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager confronted the Southampton winger as the teams left the pitch following the two teams’ fixture last week, with the win making it City's third 2-1 win in as many weeks.

According to The Times, the FA are set to take no action after the incident.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

England’s football governing body asked the 46-year-old to explain himself after his bizarre antics on Wednesday.

Guardiola claimed he was merely complimenting Redmond on his abilities, asking him why he wasn’t attacking for his side.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He told Match of the day after the incident: "I was telling Nathan Redmond how good he is at the end.

"Southampton have some super talented players, Redmond is so good one against one.

"But they didn't' want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play."

He later revealed his regret over his unnecessarily aggressive outburst, with the FA reminding him of his responsibilities as a manager.

Redmond backed Pep’s claims, saying there was nothing malicious in the conversation and strenuously denied reports after an expert lip reader suggested he made some less that polite comments towards the Spaniard.

Manchester City are glad to see Guardiola escape any potential punishment, as missing his next game would mean City would be managerless in the dugout against rivals Manchester United in one of the most important games of the season so far.

