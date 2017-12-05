PHOTO: Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Reveals New Role Behind the Scenes for Outcast Star David Luiz

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has lifted the lid on a new role for David Luiz behind the scenes at the club - barbering.

The Belgian star took to Instagram to introduce his 11.2m followers to the man known affectionately known as 'The Cobham Barber'.

Hazard uploaded an image of himself being given a Turkish shave with a cut throat razor by the defender, with teammate Willian also present.

He wrote: "The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home!"

The image appears to show the Brazilian full of concentration on the job at hand - the same of which cannot be said on the pitch of late.

Luiz had a poor game against Roma in the Champions League in October and publicly fell out with Antonio Conte afterwards - he has only played once since then and is now injured and will be out of contention to face Atletico Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters