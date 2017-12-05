PHOTO: Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Reveals New Role Behind the Scenes for Outcast Star David Luiz

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has lifted the lid on a new role for David Luiz behind the scenes at the club - barbering.
The Belgian star took to Instagram to introduce his 11.2m followers to the man known affectionately known as 'The Cobham Barber'.
Hazard uploaded an image of himself being given a Turkish shave with a cut throat razor by the defender, with teammate Willian also present.
He wrote: "The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home!"
The image appears to show the Brazilian full of concentration on the job at hand - the same of which cannot be said on the pitch of late.
Luiz had a poor game against Roma in the Champions League in October and publicly fell out with Antonio Conte afterwards - he has only played once since then and is now injured and will be out of contention to face Atletico Madrid.