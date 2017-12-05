PHOTO: Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Reveals New Role Behind the Scenes for Outcast Star David Luiz

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has lifted the lid on a new role for David Luiz behind the scenes at the club - barbering.

The Belgian star took to Instagram to introduce his 11.2m followers to the man known affectionately known as 'The Cobham Barber'.

The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job 👍🏻 @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home! #cobhamstyle #family A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Hazard uploaded an image of himself being given a Turkish shave with a cut throat razor by the defender, with teammate Willian also present.

He wrote: "The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home!"

The image appears to show the Brazilian full of concentration on the job at hand - the same of which cannot be said on the pitch of late.

Luiz had a poor game against Roma in the Champions League in October and publicly fell out with Antonio Conte afterwards - he has only played once since then and is now injured and will be out of contention to face Atletico Madrid.

