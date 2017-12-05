Recently Sacked Hull City Coach Leonid Slutsky to Be Appointed as Chelsea Technical Director

Chelsea are set to offer recently sacked manager Leonid Slutsky, a route back into professional football, with the Russian set for talks with close friend Roman Abramovich in the coming weeks.

According to Express, the Blues' owner and fellow Russian Slutsky, are close to a deal and the former national side's manager is set to be appointed as technical director of Chelsea - the role left vacant by the departure of Michael Emenalo last month.

The defending champions are yet to decide whether Emenalo, who is currently at Monaco, should be directly replaced by Slutsky or whether the role should be shared between the two.

Whatever the decision it now seems as though the former CSKA Moscow boss is likely to be offered some kind of role at Stamford Bridge, under the watchful eye of close friend Abramovich.

Slutsky is set to take time to deliberate on the potential role, with the Russian currently undecided on whether or not to return to his native country in the coming months.

James Chance/GettyImages

The 46-year-old was axed by Championship side Hull on Sunday after only six months in charge of the team, with the club struggling to meet lofty expectations - currently sitting 20th in their domestic table.

Slutsky became the first Russian manager to apply his trade in England and signed the likes of Ola Aina, Michael Hector and Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea last summer.

The former goalkeeper is held in high-esteem by Abramovich and is one of a few trusted confidants of the billionaire entrepreneur, when it comes to footballing matters.

Back in April Slutsky claimed he had: "known Mr Abramovich for 12 years," while revealing that: "he had many football projects in Russia. He has helped me."