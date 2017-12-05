Reported Liverpool, Chelsea Target Faouzi Ghoulam Signs New Napoli Deal

Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam has committed his future to the club.

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has committed his future to the club after signing a new long-term contract that now promises to keep him at Stadio San Paolo until the summer of 2022.

Ghoulam, who suffered a serious knee injury in a Champions League fixture against Manchester City last month, had been a key performer as Napoli mounted a Serie A title challenge.

Such is his importance, his enforced absence over the coming months has already been identified as key moment that could derail the team's hopes of a first scudetto since 1990.

Napoli have shown faith in the French-born Algerian international, though, and his new contract will ward off future interest from reported suitors like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal and Manchester City had also been linked with an approach for Ghoulam before subsequently landing Sead Kolasinac and Benjamin Mendy respectively.

Ghoulam joined Napoli from boyhood club Saint-Etienne midway through the 2013/14 season and has played over 150 games for the Italian club since.

