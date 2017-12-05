REVEALED: How Reliant Every Premier League Club Is on Their Top Goalscorer

Relegation threatened Swansea City are the Premier League club most reliant on a single goalscorer so far this season, with on-loan 20-year-old striker Tammy Abraham responsible for netting exactly half of the team's eight goals after 15 matches of 2017/18.

No other Swans player has found the net more than once, shining a light on Abraham that may actually serve him better as he battles for a future at parent club Chelsea and a place in England's World Cup squad come the end of the season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

One player who definitely will be in that England squad, fitness permitting, is Harry Kane, who has scored 43.5% of Tottenham's Premier League goals this season. His personal tally of 10 accounts for nearly half of the 23 that Spurs have netted so far.

In Wilfried Zaha (3), Wayne Rooney (7), Mohamed Salah (12), Glenn Murray (5) and Jamie Vardy (7), Crystal Palace, Everton, Liverpool, Brighton and Leicester respectively have all seen between 35% and 40% of their goals scored by a single player.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Moving towards the opposite end of the spectrum, Manchester City have enjoyed a good spread of goalscorers this season, with 19.6% the biggest share coming from any single player - Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling both on nine league goals for the campaign.

West Brom and Newcastle have both scored far fewer goals than City, but their reliance on a single individual is even less at 16.7% and 14.3% respectively. Neither side has had anyone score more than two, but the burden is shared across three Baggies players and four Magpies.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

What both sets of fans would give for more goals overall, though.

Like City, Manchester United have also enjoyed a good spread of goalscoring this season and Romelu Lukaku's Premier League tally of eight goals only accounts for 22.9% of the team's total.