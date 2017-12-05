Sevilla Ace Steven N'Zonzi in London for Talks as Arsenal & Liverpool Interest Grows

Arsenal and Liverpool are both believed to be interested in Sevilla star midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, who is understood to be in London for talks over his future.

The former Stoke City midfielder has become one of the hottest defensive midfield properties in European football and has earned himself a place in France's national team after excelling in La Liga.

As reported by the Mirror, the 28-year-old has a £35m clause in his contract, and Sevilla are believed to have allowed the midfielder to travel to England to negotiate a move back to the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners for his signature, as they both look to shore up their often-leaky defences.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

N'zonzi is thought to have fallen out with his manager Eduardo Berizzo, after being substituted at half-time against Liverpool in the Champions League in November.

Liverpool may well have stolen the march on Arsenal, with the Mirror also suggesting that Daniel Sturridge could be used as bait in a part-exchange deal.

Liverpool are expected to struggle to hold on to their defensive midfield Emre Can in January, and N'Zonzi could prove an ideal replacement should the German international chose to leave Anfield in search of a more lucrative pay packet.

Arsenal will also feel confident in signing N'Zonzi, with the club's French connection likely to appeal to the Les Bleus international.

N'Zonzi made a name for himself in England with Blackburn Rovers, after impressing with Amiens in France. Stoke City snapped up N'Zonzi in 2012, where he formed a key part of the side's notoriously combative style of football.

The hard-tackling bulldozer could well relish a return to the Premier League, where his style of play is more cherished.