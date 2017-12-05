Sky Sports Pundit Guillem Balague Dismisses Iker Casillas to Newcastle Link

Newcastle are not interested in signing goalkeeper Iker Casillas in January, according to respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The Sky Sports pundit took to his Twitter feed on Monday to dismiss suggestions that the FC Porto goalkeeper would be moving to St James' Park.

Casillas, 36, had been linked with a move to Tyneside in January, but Balague has suggested Toon manager Rafael Benitez has 'other targets for January.'

Benitez is an admirer of Casillas but he is not going to try to sign him. Newcastle has got other targets for January



Benitez, pese a admirar al portero, no tiene a Casillas entre sus futuribles pic.twitter.com/RBJOZ5ZSZ6 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 4, 2017

Balague did confirm that Benitez holds Casillas in high regard, but suggested he will not look to sign the stopper as he aims to halt Newcastle's slide down the table.

The Porto stopper has valuable experience at the highest level, notching up 167 international caps for Spain and playing over 700 games for Real Madrid.

Newcastle currently lie 15th in the Barclays Premier League table, and have failed to win in their last six Premier League outings.

They face former Premier League winners Leicester at St James' Park on Saturday.