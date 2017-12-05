Spurs Plot Move for Valencia Loanee Ace as They Eye Long-Term Successor to Mousa Dembélé

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping tabs on Valencia's midfield enforcer Geoffrey Kondogbia, as they begin their search for a long-term successor to Mousa Dembélé.

The 30-year-old has been invaluable to Mauricio Pochettino's side during their rise in stature, but Spurs are keeping one eye on the future by contemplating bringing in a younger understudy.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

As reported by Sky Sports, Kondogbia's displays for La Liga high-flyers Valencia have not gone unnoticed by the north London club, who feel they could persuade the Frenchman to join them as his contract has just 18 months remaining at Inter.

The loanee may well find himself surplus to requirements when he return to the San Siro, opening the door to a Spurs swoop.

Primera derrota de la temporada en el campo del Getafe. Seguiremos trabajando #AmuntValencia 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/RLFGi9Q6DF — Geoffrey Kondogbia (@Geo_Kondogbia) December 3, 2017

Valencia have been a real surprise package in the Spanish top tier this season, and currently sit second in La Liga, just five points behind leaders Barcelona. The south coast side may well attempt to keep Kondogbia at the club at the end of the season, but Spurs will hope that the allure of Premier League football will be enough to convince him to move to London.

Kondogbia has five international caps to his name with France, but the side's wealth of midfield options such as N'Golo Kantè, Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi, his opportunities to shine for Les Bleus have been limited. The powerful midfielder has garnered a reputation as somewhat of a journeyman, having played for Lens, Sevilla, Monaco, Inter and Valencia already in his career.

Spurs themselves have midfield options, but the persistent injury concerns of both Dembélé and Victor Wanywama have seen Pochettino's side lacking in midfield solidity.

With Manchester City racing away at the top of the table, Spurs may well turn their attentions to the Champions League, where they have qualified comfortably after a win and a draw against Real Madrid.