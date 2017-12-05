Spurs Star Harry Kane First Englishman to Be Named Football Supporters' Federation Player of Year

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has become the first Englishman to be named Football Supoorters' Federation Men's Player of the Year, fighting off competition from five other players from the Premier League to scoop the coveted prize.

Kane, 24, beat top-flight quintet Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Hugo Lloris and Romelu Lukaku to the award voted for by fans won in previous season by the likes of Luis Suarez, Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Almost quarter-of-a-million votes were cast for this year's edition and speaking to the FSF's official website, Kane expressed his gratitude to the fans for voting saying the support has been 'mind-blowing'.

Kane said: "I want to say a big thank you to the Football Supporters’ Federation - it’s something I’m extremely proud to receive.





To have the support of fans from all across the country is mind-blowing really."

Having been blooded by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the UEFA Europa League during the 2014/15 campaign, the former Norwich City, Millwall and Leicester City loanee has gone on to become one of Europe's hottest marksman and his form in recent seasons has seen Kane win the Golden Boot for the past two seasons in North London.





Scoring 40 goals this calendar year, the England number nine has a better tally than Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani - behind only to Lionel Messi for more goals in 2017.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane has been prolific in front of goal for both club and country in all competitions and scored the winning goal that sent the Three Lions to Russia for next summer's World Cup.





A feat, which the Spurs man says has been the icing on the cake of his last 12 months.

"It’s been a good year for me", said the striker. "Picking up the golden boot and scoring the goal to send England to the World Cup is something I’m extremely proud of.”