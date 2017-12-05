Twitter Reaction to FA Cup Draw With Fans Adamant Manchester United Will Be On TV... Again

December 05, 2017

Manchester United have something of a legendary FA Cup streak going on at the moment, with their last 58 games being televised, regardless of their opposition or stage of the tournament.


This notion has irked football fans, who think this streak should be broken in favour of more interesting games in the recent draw, including the Merseyside derby, Brighton vs Crystal Palace or Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon.

But fans are confident that the Red Devils' apparent monopoly of the competition will ring true, despite their relatively boring tie with Derby.

Whether you like it or not, it seems that United on the telly for FA Cup week is a given.

