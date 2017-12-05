Twitter Reaction to FA Cup Draw With Fans Adamant Manchester United Will Be On TV... Again

Manchester United have something of a legendary FA Cup streak going on at the moment, with their last 58 games being televised, regardless of their opposition or stage of the tournament.





This notion has irked football fans, who think this streak should be broken in favour of more interesting games in the recent draw, including the Merseyside derby, Brighton vs Crystal Palace or Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon.

Some great ties there in the FA Cup:



Liverpool/Everton

Brighton/Palace

Boro/Sunderland



Can't wait for United/Derby to be picked for TV 👍🏻 — Kenney (@sam_kenney) December 4, 2017

Some great ties in the FA cup draw. What is guaranteed is that United will be shown on TV and everyone will be pissed off about it. — Hamez Kirkwood (@kirky_107) December 4, 2017

But fans are confident that the Red Devils' apparent monopoly of the competition will ring true, despite their relatively boring tie with Derby.

@SkyBet What odds do you have on Manchester United being televised regardless who they get in the FA cup draw please? — Wayne (@waynelufc1) December 4, 2017

Three things you can guarantee about the FA Cup. 1) City will draw a premier league team. 2) United will draw a lower league team. 3) United will be screened live on the TV. — DaKeB (@Dakeb_MCFC) December 4, 2017

Waiting for the announcement that Man United massive FA Cup 3 rd tie will shown live in TV 🙄 #FACup — Alex Rowe (@AlexRowe24) December 4, 2017

Whether you like it or not, it seems that United on the telly for FA Cup week is a given.