Victor Lindelof Over Difficult Man Utd Start But Defender Is 'Still Learning Every Day'

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been buoyed by his recent performances and insists he has already learned a lot since joining the club for in excess of £30m in the summer, but there is still more learning to be done.





Following a difficult start to his United career as he adapted to the demands of English football, Lindelof has started each of United's last four Premier League games, all wins, and looks to be growing in confidence and stature with each performance.

.@VLindelof: "I'm always happy to help the team in any way I can. I'm very pleased to be able to help on the pitch and to get some good results." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 4, 2017

"I think when you come to a new club, you always have to learn. I'm still learning, I learn every day and I'm working hard to try to help the team," the Swede said as he faced the media ahead of this week's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow (ManUtd.com).

"I speak with the manager, he's been very good for me and I think I can learn a lot from him and also the other coaches. So we talk and it has been good," he added.

"The whole team have helped as well. We always try to help each other. For me I cannot just pick one. I think the whole team has been very good since I arrived and helped me in a lot of ways."

Jose Mourinho urged patience with Lindelof right from the start of his United career in summer after the player looked off the pace in pre-season and later made mistakes that saw Huddersfield inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season in October.

Lindelof has always been a regular in the Champions League, though, with Mourinho's concern in those first few months mainly directed at much more physical domestic games.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I would have to say the league we play in here, the Premier League, is a tougher one than the Portuguese league," the 23-year-old explained.





"As for the differences, it's two big clubs. Manchester United is one of the biggest in the world and you have more eyes watching you. That's the thing I would say is the biggest difference."