West Ham Back on Good Terms With Sporting CP After Infamous 'Dildo Brothers' Row

West Ham have released a statement insisting that they are back on good terms with Sporting CP after an infamous falling out in the summer over the Hammers' move for William Carvalho.

The public argument provided one of the more amusing narratives throughout the summer, with Sporting's infamously spiky president Bruno de Carvalho calling West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold 'the Dildo Brothers'.

Email sent to Sporting which shows that West Ham did make £23m offer for William Carvalho pic.twitter.com/RxekKq6FSH — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) September 6, 2017

Sporting also disputed West Ham's chain of events in terms of when official approaches were made and the amounts offered, with communications director Nuno Saraiva claiming the numbers were inaccurate.

West Ham contested the claims, calling Sporting 'attention seeking' and considered taking legal action - but released a statement on Tuesday insisting that things have now been resolved.

Before being dismissed, Slaven Bilic was a known admirer of 25-year-old midfielder Carvalho and was planning on revisiting negotiations for him after Christmas - and despite his absence, the club could push for a revitalisation of the deal in January.

A "breakdown in communications" regarding William Carvalho has been resolved by West Ham and Sporting Lisborn and friendly relations between the two clubs will now resume [BBC] pic.twitter.com/jkPa0sKhYd — Ironwork Tours (@IronworkTours) December 5, 2017

West Ham's statement read: "West Ham and Sporting Clube de Portugal acknowledge that a breakdown in communication based in contacts between representatives from both clubs in respect of a possible transfer of William Carvalho was the cause of a misunderstanding.



"Subsequent to this, the clubs have had positive communications and the matter is now resolved."