Arsenal Willing to Forgo Sell-On Clause to Capture Former Academy Player From Besiktas

Arsenal are willing to surrender the sell on clause they committed to Oguzhan Ozyakup's contract when they sold him to Besiktas, in order to land the £11m-rated midfielder.

According to Turkish publication Aksam, the Gunners had previously installed a 30% sell on clause in the former academy star's contract, which would've made the necessary fee to capture the midfielder £7.7m.

However, it is thought the Gunners are eager to relinquish such a deal, if it means an agreement can be reached with the Turkish giants.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

Ozyakup left North London in 2012, following four years with the Arsenal academy. The 25-year-old has since reignited his career in his homeland, and now boasts an impressive 200 appearances for Besiktas, and 32 international caps.

The Turkish star never quite made the grade for the Gunners, although he was on the bench for the infamous 8-2 drubbing at the Emirates by Manchester United, and even recorded an assist on his first of two outings in an Arsenal shirt, in a 14 minute cameo against Shrewsbury in the league cup.

Ozyakup has subsequently gone on to mature in to quite the young player, racking up 27 goals and 45 assists for the Black Eagles, and winning two Turkish Super Lig titles in the process.

In what has been an extremely impressive showing in the Champions League, Besiktas travel to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night knowing top spot in Group G is already secured.

With semi-finalists from last year Monaco and FC Porto also assigned to the Group, the Turkish side were expected to struggle, but have since gone unbeaten, accruing an insurmountable 11 points to top the group.

