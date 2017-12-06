Champions League Round-Up: Liverpool Top Group, Spurs Win But Man City Lose First Match of the Year

All five Premier League teams in the Champions League have qualified for the knockout stages of the top European tournament in a night to remember for Liverpool and Tottenham, and one to forget for Manchester City.

Liverpool became the fifth Premier League side to reach the round of the last 16 with a magic 7-0 win over Spaktar Moscow.

The Reds topped Group G on a night to remember at Anfield thanks to captain Philippe's Coutinho's fantastic hat-trick, Sadio Mane's brace. Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino also took active part in Liverpool's perfect night as they scored a goal each.

Sevilla had a certainly tougher match against NK Maribor, as the proud hosts netted the first goal of the night with John Tavares, but Ganso levelled for the visitors. Despite the result, the Spanish have qualified as the second in the table.

Group F was the most surprising one of the night. Napoli waved goodbye to their Champions League hopes as they couldn't go beyond the draw with Feyenoord and Shakhtar Donetsk were responsible for Manchester City's first defeat of the season.

In Rotterdam, the Italians opened the scoring with Piotr Zielinski's first-minute goal, but Feyenood equalised later in the match thanks to Nicolai Jorgensen's header. Napoli lost their third match of the tournament as Feyenoord's St Juste headed home for the guests, who dramatically prevented the Azzurri's qualification.

Surprisingly enough Manchester City were the only Premier League team to drop two goals on Wednesday night as they travelled to Ukraine for the match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Pep Guardiola's men were two goals down in the first half with goals scored by Bernard and Ismaily.

Man City narrowed the gap in the closing minutes after Sergio Aguero's clinical penalty for the Premier League leaders.

Group G leaders Besiktas visited Bundesliga's RB Leipzig and took an early lead against the hosts as Alvaro Negredo scored the opener having been given a penalty. The home side equalised thanks to Liverpool's future star Naby Keita. Talisca, however, ended Leipzig's enthusiasm as he scored the scored for Besiktas.

In the same group, seven goals were scored during the match between Porto and Monaco. Vincent Aboubakar scored twice, Brahimi added the third and Teles and Soares finished Monaco up in an amazing 5-2 win that booked the hosts' ticket to the next stage. Kamil Glik and Ramel Falcao both netted for the guests, but their efforts proved in vain.

In Group H, Spurs hosted Apoel Nicosia at Wembley and confirmed their well-deserved first place in the table with a comfortable 3-0 win. Fernando Llorente scored his first goal with Tottenham before Son doubled the result with a fantastic curl and Nkoudou bagged the third.

Real Madrid struggled in Germany against Borussia Dortmund, despite an early lead. Los Galacticos opened the scoring with Borja Mayoral and record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo, but the hosts levelled with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who bagged a stunning brace.

However, the Germans went down again Lucas Vazquez gave the guests the lead in the last ten minutes of the match. Real Madrid have, therefore, qualified for the next stage, but not as group-toppers.